These Are The BEST Witches In Movies & Television!

There's no time when witches are more popular than when it's Halloween!

And while you could argue the wizards and witches of Harry Potter are by far the most famous, there's no denying the feels you get when you see The Sanderson Sisters!

Hocus Pocus is a classic!

But there are plenty more supernatural ladies who can cast a spell on you…

CLICK HERE to view "The BEST Witches In Movies And Television!"

CLICK HERE to view "The BEST Witches In Movies And Television!"

CLICK HERE to view "The BEST Witches In Movies And Television!"

CLICK HERE to view "The BEST Witches In Movies And Television!"

CLICK HERE to view "The BEST Witches In Movies And Television!"

Tags: best witches, film flickers, gifs, halloween, harry potter, hocus pocus, photos!, tv news, witches