Kathy Griffin Calls Out Andy Cohen, Harvey Levin And Other Media Moguls In Tell-All Video! Watch!!

WHOA!!!

Kathy Griffin is currently in Australia touring the world for a live show she's doing, but the comic decided Saturday to not hold back at all — and she's going after Andy Cohen, Harvey Levin, and multiple other major media personalities and producers in a long video she posted to YouTube just a few hours ago.

Related: Kathy Is Fed Up With Andy's Shit!

The Life On The D List alum sat in front of the camera for more than 17 minutes to tell the story of how TMZ's Levin, Bravo's Cohen and others are connected and tied in directly to the Donald Trump administration in the White House.

She also publicly shamed CNN's Jeff Zucker over her lost New Year's Eve show gig alongside Anderson Cooper, and a few other major issues that have gone on in her career, as well.

But she really, really saves her vitriol to go in on — and try to expose — Cohen and Levin.

Watch the full rant here (below):

Whoa — and doxxing Levin by publicly handing out his phone number on YouTube?!

She is NOT holding back.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: anderson cooper, andy cohen, business blitz, busted!, celebrity feuds, cnn, controversy, donald trump, harvey levin, jeff zucker, kathy griffin, politik, tacky and true, tmz, tv news, viral: news, wacky, youtube