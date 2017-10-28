Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Stoned!

10/28/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

We don't like weed, but we love marijuana songs!

Not sure why!

This is one of the best!!

Phil N Good's Juana is such an instantly catchy jam and such a hodgepodge of sweet sounds! From dance to hip hop to tropical to reggaeton!

And it features many guests! Kid Ink, C-Kan and Jus D!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Phil N Good!

