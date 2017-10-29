Bieber's To Blame! Did The Weeknd Just Dump Selena Gomez? AND…

What a night for Cardi B and her boyfriend -- now fiancé -- the rapper Offset!!!

The Bodak Yellow was performing in front of a sold out crowd at a show in Philadelphia late last night when out of nowhere, Offset surprised her by popping the question during the show!!!

Video: This Teacher Turned Bodak Yellow Into A Rap About Geography

Lucky for Offset she said yes, of COURSE, and lucky for us and everyone else who wasn't there in Philly when it happened, people got video of the moment to remember forever!!

Ch-ch-check out the proposal and Cardi B's happy, giddy dancing in response to it (below):

[Image via Instagram.]