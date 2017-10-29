Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Kathy Griffin Khloé K. Selena PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, YouTube, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, The Wanted, Cardi B >> Bieber's To Blame! Did The Weeknd Just Dump Selena Gomez? AND…

Bieber's To Blame! Did The Weeknd Just Dump Selena Gomez? AND…

10/29/2017 12:04 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteYouTubeSelena GomezDemi LovatoJustin BieberThe WantedCardi B

Red alert!! 🚨 Bieber's to blame!! Did The Weeknd just dump Selena Gomez??? 🚨

Also, is Cardi B's engagement cursed!

Some very positive Demi Lovato news!

A shocking Tyrese Gibson development!

And much more!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!!

P.S. Perez meant to say girlfriend's mom. Not mom's girlfriend! Brain fart! 😜

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
Next story »
9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!
See All Comments