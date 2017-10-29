MLB Catcher Who Knelt For National Anthem Arrested On Gun Charges In Arizona

Home Videos Photos Shop
This story just seems… bizarre.

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, because he allegedly pulled a gun on a food delivery woman on Saturday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The MLB catcher — who is best known for being the only professional baseball player this year to kneel for the National Anthem before a game — was arrested at 6:08 p.m. last night at his home in Scottsdale.

Cops say the victim, a food delivery driver, was dropping off food when Maxwell allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The weird thing is, there's no word on what led up to that incident — because it'd be highly bizarre for a person to just pull a gun on a delivery driver, no?!

Regardless, Maxwell has now been booked and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct. As of late last night, he was still in custody and waiting for an appearance in front of a judge.

Crazy, scary stuff — we'll be back with updates if we learn what led up to this incident, or anything else of consequence.

