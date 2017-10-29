MLB Catcher Who Knelt For National Anthem Arrested On Gun Charges In Arizona

This story just seems… bizarre.

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, because he allegedly pulled a gun on a food delivery woman on Saturday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The MLB catcher — who is best known for being the only professional baseball player this year to kneel for the National Anthem before a game — was arrested at 6:08 p.m. last night at his home in Scottsdale.

Cops say the victim, a food delivery driver, was dropping off food when Maxwell allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The weird thing is, there's no word on what led up to that incident — because it'd be highly bizarre for a person to just pull a gun on a delivery driver, no?!

Regardless, Maxwell has now been booked and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct. As of late last night, he was still in custody and waiting for an appearance in front of a judge.

Crazy, scary stuff — we'll be back with updates if we learn what led up to this incident, or anything else of consequence.

