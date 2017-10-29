Dr. Phil Is Probably Going To Be Sued By That Skateboarder After All!

Can't say we didn't see this one coming.

Remember how last weekend, news came out that Dr. Phil had accidentally hit a skateboarder — later identified at Terrence Bembury — while driving his car in El Lay??

Well according to reports now, the skateboarder is ready to sue, having lawyered up and already filed an insurance claim with likely a major lawsuit coming Dr. Phil's way next.

According to John Mardoyan, who is representing Bembury, the skateboarder suffered a "serious shoulder injury" and "possible head trauma."

Now, Bembury is taking exception to how Dr. Phil handled the situation on the street when the accident occurred, too.

The skateboarder says he was in a state of shock after being hit by the celeb, and Dr. Phil should not have driven off afterwards — even though the LAPD says Phil was fine to do so.

Whatever happens, expect the TV doc with deep pockets to fight back… or perhaps settle early on for a little cash just to get it out of the way.

Guess we'll see!

[Image via HRC/WENN.]

