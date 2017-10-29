The Rock Is, Like, SERIOUSLY Considering A Run For President — Here's What He Said At L.A. Comic Con

This might not be just a joke or a way to tease any of his thousand upcoming projects… Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sounds more and more serious about running for President in 2020 as time goes on!!

He was out at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con on Saturday afternoon when, during a Q&A panel, an audience member asked him point blank if he was going to run for the White House in a few years.

And remember — this is the same actor who just a few months ago said it was a "real possibility" that he would make a bid as a potential candidate… so all ears perked up at the question.

And based on how Johnson answered, too? Well… let's just say people are taking notice (below):

"I think 'The People's President' has a really nice ring to that. I'll just say that."

Wow.

The ultimate populist candidate!!!!

Johnson had been in El Lay for the ComicCon panel to promote Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and while there he revealed some new behind-the-scenes footage from the flick, too… but all attention is going towards his cryptic comments about running for President.

So what do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Would The Rock make a good President?? Should he run?!

Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!!!

