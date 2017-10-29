Listen To This: Love Ya! Love Ya!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/29/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: AnglophiliaListen To This

Miss summer?

This song will take you right back!

British rapper Geko just dropped a major banger, Right Here - featuring Mr Eazi, Maleek Berry & Eugy!

If you like Major Lazer or Craig David, you will really dig this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Geko!

