Happy Gilmore Star Busted For DUI — And He Tried To Use The Movie To Get Out Of Being Arrested!

What were you thinking, Shooter McGavin?

Christopher McDonald, the longtime actor who played the now-legendary golf character McGavin in the film Happy Gilmore, was busted for DUI north of El Lay on Saturday night, taken into custody at about 9:00 p.m. by cops.

Driving through the Lake Arrowhead area north of the city, the longtime character actor reportedly drove his classic silver Porsche off the highway, taking out a gas meter along the way and winding up down in an embankment.

Scary!!!

When cops showed up, McDonald made things worse by reportedly telling them that he'd been in Happy Gilmore.

Sadly for him, the cops didn't care — and they arrested him anyways.

Now, he's spending some time in jail, where he was reportedly being kept until he sobered up.

Not a great look, especially considering this is now McDonald's second DUI… but hopefully Shooter McGavin can learn a thing or two from it and maybe not do this any more.

