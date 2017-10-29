Home Videos Photos Shop
Harvey Weinstein Offered Rose McGowan $1 Million To Keep Quiet About Sexual Harassment And Abuse

Harvey Weinstein Offered Rose McGowan $1 Million To Keep Quiet About Sexual Harassment And Abuse

10/29/2017

Why are we not surprised that Harvey Weinstein would apparently stoop to something like this?!

In another bombshell report that came out in the New York Times on Saturday, Rose McGowan claimed through her lawyer that Weinstein offered her the incredible sum of money right before the initial damning sexual harassment report ran in the paper a few weeks ago, hoping she would decided to keep quiet by getting paid off.

But McGowan, speaking through her lawyer, says she declined the money then and didn't intend to hush up about the decades-long pattern of sexual harassment and abuse.

In the new Times report that went up this weekend about the hush money, McGown reveals she considered negotiating Weinstein up to $6 million, before adding (below):

"I had all these people I'm paying telling me to take it so that I could fund my art. I figured I could probably have gotten him up to three. But I was like — ew, gross, you're disgusting, I don't want your money, that would make me feel disgusting."

And while it would have been pretty fun and vengeful to bleed Harvey dry of a ton of money for his shameful behavior, McGowan did the right thing — and now, he's facing all the consequences for his shitty, shitty actions.

Read the whole, new Times report HERE.

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN.]

