Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Kathy Griffin Khloé K. Selena PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Scary! >> 9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!

9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!

10/29/2017 11:30 AM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersScary!

no title

Have you noticed how many horror movies are "based on a true story"?

That's not a new phenomenon! Everything from The Exorcist to A Nightmare On Elm Street has some basis in terrifying real-life accounts.

Sometimes the real story is a lot less scary — like the Annabelle doll from The Conjuring being just a generic Raggedy Ann — but sometimes the truth is even more horrifying…

CLICK HERE to view "9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!"

CLICK HERE to view "9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!"

CLICK HERE to view "9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!"

CLICK HERE to view "9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!"

CLICK HERE to view "9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!"

[Image via Warner Bros./Twitter.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!
10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!
Now And Then: Where Are They NOW??
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Bieber's To Blame! Did The Weeknd Just Dump Selena Gomez? AND…
Next story »
Happy Gilmore Star Busted For DUI — And He Tried To Use The Movie To Get Out Of Being Arrested!
See All Comments