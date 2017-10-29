Have you noticed how many horror movies are "based on a true story"?

That's not a new phenomenon! Everything from The Exorcist to A Nightmare On Elm Street has some basis in terrifying real-life accounts.

Sometimes the real story is a lot less scary — like the Annabelle doll from The Conjuring being just a generic Raggedy Ann — but sometimes the truth is even more horrifying…

CLICK HERE to view "9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!"

CLICK HERE to view "9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!"

CLICK HERE to view "9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!"

CLICK HERE to view "9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!"

CLICK HERE to view "9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!"

[Image via Warner Bros./Twitter.]

Tags: annabelle, film flickers, horror, scary!, the conjuring