Tinashe & Blackbear's 'Up In This' - REACTING Live!

Why are we not surprised that Harvey Weinstein would apparently stoop to something like this?!

In another bombshell report that came out in the New York Times on Saturday, Rose McGowan claimed through her lawyer that Weinstein offered her the incredible sum of money right before the initial damning sexual harassment report ran in the paper a few weeks ago, hoping she would decided to keep quiet by getting paid off.

But McGowan, speaking through her lawyer, says she declined the money then and didn't intend to hush up about the decades-long pattern of sexual harassment and abuse.

In the new Times report that went up this weekend about the hush money, McGown reveals she considered negotiating Weinstein up to $6 million, before adding (below):

