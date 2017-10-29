Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kathy Griffin T.Swift Selena Trump PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, YouTube, PerezTV, Tinashe >> Tinashe & Blackbear's 'Up In This' - REACTING Live!

Tinashe & Blackbear's 'Up In This' - REACTING Live!

10/29/2017 9:09 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteYouTubePerezTVTinashe

Is this gonna make you feel the super love?

Watch to find out!

Enjoy and SHARE!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
View Pics »
Next story »
See All Comments