Brandi Glanville & BF Donald Friese SAVAGELY Dressed As LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian For Halloween! See It HERE!

Where can we take the Brandi Glanville class for throwing shade??

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum seemingly took shots at her ex, Eddie Cibrian, and his current wife, LeAnn Rimes, via a Halloween costume. Apparently, the reality TV star was invited to a Halloween party which had a "celebrity scandal couples" theme.

As Brandi's marriage to Cibrian dissolved because of the CSI: Miami actor's affair with the country crooner, it isn't shocking for us to learn that Glanville and her boyfriend Donald Friese chose to dress up as the controversial twosome. SO SAVAGE.

The celebrated podcaster shared on Instagram:

Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are 😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😆😂A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Although Brandi didn't specify that she was dressed as Rimes, there's no way she could be anyone else! So for all of you who think she and Friese are dressed as Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson — sit down. LOLz.

Still, Brandi's fans had mixed reviews when it came to the costume. Here's a sampling of what was left in the comments section of the snap:

"Hahahaha this is perf 👌👌👌" "You need to get over it already and move on. Stop sweatin them. I always see you talking about her and never her about you" "Hahaha oh Brandi.. always doing the most.. it's why I love you" "Damn girl you need a life. Get over it already!!"

What do YOU think?? Is Brandi's costume funny or too much??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

