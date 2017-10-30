Cardi B Gets Candid About Coming Out With A Debut Album After Major Success: 'It's Not As Fun To Do Music'

Cardi B isn't about to become a one-hit wonder!

Snagging Rolling Stone's "The Hot Issue," the songstress revealed she's been finding it more stressful to follow up Bodak Yellow's success!

The celeb, who recently became engaged to Migos' Offset, confessed what it's been like to get ready for her debut album:

"I got six, seven solid songs that I like, but I wonder if a month from now, I'm going to change my mind. It's not as fun to do music, my mind doesn't flow as free ’cause I have so much on my mind. It's so sad to say, and I don't want to be the one to say it, but you gotta follow the trend. This generation loves to get high. They love to be on drugs. This is why they on that shit: They don't want to think about what you're saying."

And she admitted she can't get failure off her mind:

"If you go broke and lose your career, it's bad – and everybody is talkin' shit about it! At least if you lose your 9-to-5 you don't got millions of people judging you and talking shit while you lost your job."

Cardi also revealed she has worries past just success, wondering if the fame is changing her:

"I used to tell myself that I will always be myself. Little by little, I'm feeling like I'm getting trapped and muted."

As she continued though, there's no going back for the Bronx native:

"I cannot turn my life back around. I'm already a public figure, I'm famous. … It's like, I might as well keep it going, might as well make the money. People are always going to talk shit – I cannot make myself unfamous."

Seemingly touching on her feud with Azealia Banks: "It's not even the female rappers that are catty, it's the fans. They just want that beef." On her future: "I need to make money for my family and my future family. I'm not a YOLO person. I think 25 years from now. I think about my future kids, future husband, future house." On why she dropped out of college to become a stripper: "A lot of people wonder, 'Why would anybody want to be a dancer?' Because there's money! I kept missing classes, and quit because I felt like I was already failing. It was such a disappointment." On not getting to be with her then boyfriend Offset on her birthday: "I was sad, because it's like, 'Oh, my gosh, I'm not getting no dick on my birthday. But I wasn't going to get dick on my birthday anyway, because I got my period."

