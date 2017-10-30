So much dramz.

Scott Disick's jealousy over Kourtney Kardashian's blossoming relationship with Younes Bendjima was front and center during Sunday night's showing of KUWTK. As was previously teased, Kourt revealed to sis Khloé Kardashian that Lord Disick threatened to beat up Younes if he accompanied Kardashian to Cannes.

We're guessing these threats had something to do with the fact that Kourtney turned down her baby daddy's offer to have an open relationship. Clearly, Scott isn't getting the message that Kourtney is totally over him. Smh.

Anywho, in response to his baby momma's indifference, Disick decided to bring Bella Thorne as his plus one to the South of France. While we learned about this short lived romance MONTHS ago, here's how the KarJenners reacted to this "desperate" play...