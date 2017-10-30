Home Videos Photos Shop
Corey Feldman Tells Megyn Kelly That One Of His Abusers Now Works With The LA Dodgers!

10/30/2017 11:40 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsLegal MattersCorey FeldmanSafetyControversyMegyn Kelly

Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman continues his mission to expose those involved in Hollywood's alleged pedophile ring.

During his interview with Megyn Kelly on Monday, the 46-year-old revealed one of his two abusers now works with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also said this same person used to run a "child's club in Hollywood."

Whoever this person is must have an extensive background as a filmmaker and now an obvious involvement in the sports world.

The former child star also named (as he has previously done) youth talent manager Marty Weiss as another abuser.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Feldman said he fears for his safety after receiving multiple death threats — and was also nearly run over by two vehicles just the other day.

Watch the full interview in its entirety (below):

Wow. Stay tuned.

[Image via NBC.]

