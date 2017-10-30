Corey Feldman Vows During TODAY Interview To Expose Alleged Hollywood Pedophiles In $10 Million Movie

Corey Feldman claims "thousands" of people, including the police, know the names of the six alleged child molesters in Hollywood's pedophile ring.

During an appearance on TODAY on Monday, the former child star opened up about his plans to expose the information regarding his abusers in a feature film — a project he says he needs $10 million to make.

After receiving some criticism about the breadth of his budget, Feldman argued he will not only need money to finance the movie itself, but also for security and a team of lawyers to protect him from legal and death threats after its release.

The 46-year-old explained:

"If I were to go to the police, I would be the one who's getting sued. Henceforth, I need a team of lawyers, I need a team of security to be around me at all times to keep me safe so I can get this message done. I vow I will release every single name that I have any knowledge of, period."

He went on to say that he will not give up on trying to shine a light on the industry's darkest areas:

"I believe there's a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now, and I believe it's been there for quite some time. It's going to continue unraveling. This is just the beginning, it's just the tip of the iceberg."

Watch the full interview with Matt Lauer (below):

Hopefully the truth will be out sooner rather than later before more children are hurt.

