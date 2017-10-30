Throw Some Disney Into Your Halloween Mix With This AMAZING New Maleficent Song!

LOVE this!

Whitney Avalon has impressed us with her Disney villain impressions before — like when she was Ursula in this fab melody over the summer.

But in this original she's upping her game, bringing the rich vocals AND the clever lyrics!

Ch-ch-check out Uninvited, a brand new song from the POV of Sleeping Beauty villainess Maleficent (above)!

