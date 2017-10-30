Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena G. Kathy Griffin Kevin Spacey Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Disney, YouTube >> Throw Some Disney Into Your Halloween Mix With This AMAZING New Maleficent Song!

Throw Some Disney Into Your Halloween Mix With This AMAZING New Maleficent Song!

10/30/2017 5:33 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteDisneyYouTube

LOVE this!

Whitney Avalon has impressed us with her Disney villain impressions before — like when she was Ursula in this fab melody over the summer.

Related: Disney Channel To Tell Tween Coming Out Story On Andi Mack

But in this original she's upping her game, bringing the rich vocals AND the clever lyrics!

Ch-ch-check out Uninvited, a brand new song from the POV of Sleeping Beauty villainess Maleficent (above)!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Weren't The Only Couple To Split In 2017 — Reminisce Over Them All!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Anthony Bourdain Blasts Tarantino For Weinstein 'Complicity'; Asia Argento Weighs In
See All Comments