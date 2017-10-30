Two NYPD Officers Charged With Allegedly Raping Teen Inside Van

Who can you trust these days?

On Monday, two New York City policemen — Eddie Martins and Richard Hall — were indicted on rape, kidnapping, and bribery charges for allegedly attacking an 18-year-old woman who they arrested on alleged marijuana possession.

According to an NYPD source via People, the incident is said to have happened on September 15, when both men allegedly raped the female suspect in a police van while she was handcuffed.

In a press release from Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, the cops picked up the girl in Gravesend, Brooklyn where they allegedly found marijuana in the front seat cup holder. Upon further questioning, the young woman — who was in a car with two male passengers — "responded she had marijuana and two Klonopin pills."

The statement adds:

"The detectives handcuffed the woman, told her she was under arrest and would be getting a desk appearance ticket… They let her companions go and instructed them to retrieve their friend from the precinct in three hours, the evidence showed."

Allegedly, Detective Martins told the female suspect that he and his partner are "freaks," asked her what she was willing to do to get out of the arrest, and forced the alleged victim — while handcuffed — to perform a sex act on him while they were in the back of the van.

After pulling the vehicle over, Detective Hall allegedly got in the back — while Martins operated the van — and forced the victim to perform a sex act on him.

The cops "allegedly gave her back the Klonopin pills, told her to keep her mouth shut and released her."

The woman's attorney — Michael David — says the incident has made her extremely "depressed," and she is now unable to go to college.

"She feels helpless and depressed, and she stays in a room all day… She was planning to go to college next semester, but she won't be doing that anymore. Two monsters with badges and guns drove off with her in a small minivan and raped her while on duty."

Martins' attorney — Mark Bederow — says he and his client will "vigorously contest the central component of these allegations, which is that there was any forcible sexual activity or kidnapping of this young woman off the street."

Both officers plead not guilty. Martins is held on $250,000 bail, while Hall is held on $150,000 bail.

If convicted, they could face between 3 and 25 years in jail. They are currently suspended from duty without pay.

A court date has been scheduled for January 18, 2018.

[Image via TNYF/WENN.]

