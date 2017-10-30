Lots of justice being served in Washington on this eventful Monday!

Amid all the news about the Russia investigation, the US federal court has barred Donald Trump from changing the military policy on service by transgender people. Bless!!

According to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, the transgender soldiers who had sued over the ban were likely to win their case and blocked the White House from reversing course from the Barack Obama-era policy protecting members of the transgender community.

How's your day going, Donny?

We'll keep you posted as this story is developing.

