Well, There Is ONE Sex & The City Star Showing Kim Cattrall Some Love…

Gilles Marini has Kim Cattrall's back.

Amid the Sex & The City sequel controversy, the actor who played Samantha's sexy neighbor, Dante, in the original movie opened up about the drama at the Pediatric Aids Foundation's A Time for Heroes 28th Annual Festival on Sunday.

The 41-year-old told Us Weekly:

"Everybody has a reason for their choices. I think there's one thing that we cannot take away from Kim – the show was phenomenal, and with Kim in it, it became incredible. She did two movies and I think they wanted to do a third one and I guess she decided not to do it. There's nothing we can force anybody to do, and then she's so very busy. She has a couple shows she works on. Everybody wants to see a third one, I get it, and sometimes things don't work."

When asked about the feud between Kim and Sarah Jessica Parker (and Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, for that matter), Gilles responded:

"She had a work friendship with them, versus a friendship friendship, and I experience that myself on different shows. You had an incredible time with people on set but they are not your best friends hanging out at the house, so I understand what she said there."

As for if doing a third movie is possible without Kim's iconic character, he said:

"I don't think you can get rid of Kim Cattrall. Maybe working around Kim Cattrall is possible, [but] it's all about the studio. Let's be honest with all these things — if the studio wants to do the movie without Kim, they would be able to do it. I get a lot of people are frustrated and upset, but in the end of day it's a choice that someone wants to make for their life and we have to respect it."

