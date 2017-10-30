GLAAD Rips Kevin Spacey For Deflecting From Sexual Assault Accusation By Coming Out

GLAAD is slamming Kevin Spacey for his decision to come out as gay amid an accusation of sexual assault.

As we previously reported, Anthony Rapp accused the Oscar winner over the weekend of making a sexual advance towards him back when he was only 14. In response to Rapp's allegation, the House of Cards actor claimed he had no recollection of the incident, but noted that it was likely just "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

He also made a point to say that he is now choosing "to live as a gay man."

Numerous people have now criticized the 58-year-old for shifting the focus from his alleged abuse of a minor to him being gay.

On Monday, GLAAD president and CEO Kate Ellis reiterated this point by saying in a statement:

"Coming-out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault. This is not a coming-out story about Kevin Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp and all those who bravely speak out against unwanted sexual advances. The media and public should not gloss over that."

Hear, hear!

