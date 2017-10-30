The Sopranos' Annabella Sciorra Says Harvey Weinstein Invaded Her Apartment And Raped Her

In case you missed it, Ronan Farrow released a followup to his Harvey Weinstein expose on Friday.

In this new New Yorker piece, two actresses who had previously remained silent finally came out with their own harrowing stories.

First was Annabella Sciorra, the star of early '90s hits Jungle Fever and The Hand That Rocks The Cradle who is probably best known for her Emmy-nominated recurring role as Gloria Trillo on The Sopranos.

Farrow says he approached Sciorra for the first article based on what some sources had told him, but she denied anything had happened. Even twenty-five years later she was still terrified of what he would do.

But after the article came out and all the subsequent allegations, she knew she had to come forward with her truth — she says Harvey had raped her.

After starring in The Night We Never Met for Miramax, Sciorra says she was always at events and screenings for the studio. Then one dinner changed everything:

"Harvey was there, and I got up to leave. And Harvey said, 'Oh, I'll drop you off.' Harvey had dropped me off before, so I didn't really expect anything out of the ordinary—I expected just to be dropped off."

But after she went up to her apartment and got ready for bed, she heard a knock on the door.

"It wasn't that late. Like, it wasn't the middle of the night, so I opened the door a crack to see who it was. And he pushed the door open. [Harvey] walked in like it was his apartment, like he owned the place, and started unbuttoning his shirt. So it was very clear where he thought this was going to go. And I was in a nightgown. I didn't have much on."

She says he looked around to double check no one else was there as he got undressed and then cornered her, saying:

"'Come here, come on, cut it out, what are you doing, come here.'"

She told him:

"'This is not happening. You've got to go. You have to leave. Get out of my apartment.'"

But he didn't leave.

"He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me. I kicked and I yelled."

Sciorra says he held her arms above her head with one hand and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

"When he was done, he ejaculated on my leg, and on my nightgown."

She remembered the nightgown specifically as it was a family heirloom from Italy.

"He said, ‘I have impeccable timing,' and then he said, ‘This is for you.' And then he attempted to perform oral sex on me. And I struggled, but I had very little strength left in me."

She says her body just began to shake violently:

"I think, in a way, that's what made him leave, because it looked like I was having a seizure or something."

Sciorra says she didn't tell anyone because she was so ashamed. But Harvey retaliated against her anyway:

"From 1992, I didn't work again until 1995. I just kept getting this pushback of ‘We heard you were difficult; we heard this or that.' I think that that was the Harvey machine."

Then when she did start working again, Harvey found her immediately.

While she was filming The Innocent Sleep in London, Harvey called and sent cars to pick her up — once even showing up himself and pounding on her door.

"For nights after, I couldn't sleep. I piled furniture in front of the door, like in the movies."

She says she got young producer Matthew Vaughn to secretly move her to another hotel. Vaughn (who went on to direct the Kingsman films) confirmed as much.

In 1997, Sciorra starred in Copland, which Miramax produced. She went with the film to Cannes, where she was told her room was next door to Harvey's. Early one morning, there was a knock, and in her sleepy state she thought she must have missed an appointment and opened the door:

"There's Harvey in his underwear, holding a bottle of baby oil in one hand and a tape, a movie, in the other. And it was horrific, because I'd been there before."

She retreated into the room and thought fast:

"He was closing in really quickly, and I pressed all the call buttons for valet service and room service. I kept pressing all of them until someone showed up."

Thankfully staff showed up, causing Harvey to run back to his room.

Daryl Hannah also revealed her story, and sadly not for the first time.

She met Harvey in the early 2000s at Cannes, where he told her he was a big fan and asked for her room number so he could call her for a meeting.

That night he came knocking, then "pounding" on her door. She slipped out her balcony door — she was on the first floor — and spent the night in her makeup artist's room. The next night, her makeup artist stayed with her, and Harvey returned:

"We actually pushed a dresser in front of the door and just kind of huddled in the room."

Years later, while at the Rome premiere of Kill Bill, Vol. 2, Hannah experienced another sequel — only this time both she and Harvey came prepared. Rather than knocking, the studio exec just barged right into her room:

"He had a key. He came through the living room and into the bedroom. He just burst in like a raging bull. And I know with every fibre of my being that if my male makeup artist was not in that room, things would not have gone well. It was scary."

Thankfully Hannah had prudently asked makeup artist Steeve Daviault to stay with her and watch movies all night just in case. Daviault confirmed the story to Farrow also.

Hannah says she asked Harvey what he was doing, and he told her there was a party downstairs she was supposed to be at.

She was wary but didn't want to be unprofessional. She got dressed and went downstairs only to find the dining room "completely empty." When she tried to return to her room, Harvey was blocking the elevator. He said to her:

"Are your tits real?" Then he asked if he could feel them. "I said, ‘No, you can't!' And then he said, ‘At least flash me, then.' And I said, ‘Fuck off, Harvey.'"

She says she got away but experienced "instant repercussions" — her flight to Cannes and her hotel room were canceled, as were those of her makeup artist. Hannah says she told "all the powers that be" what had happened, including her manager, a producer, and, yes, Quentin Tarantino.

Unfortunately, no one did anything:

"And it didn't matter. I think that it doesn't matter if you're a well-known actress, it doesn't matter if you're twenty or if you're forty, it doesn't matter if you report or if you don't, because we are not believed. We are more than not believed—we are berated and criticized and blamed."

Sciorra agrees. She told Farrow this victim blaming was the final straw in coming forward. After she saw how Asia Argento was being treated in the Italian press, she was incensed — especially when commentators were asking if Asia's experience even "qualified" as rape. She says she thought to herself:

"O.K., you want rape? Here's fucking rape."

Sciorra has a message for those who think she or other actresses would make something like this up for publicity:

"Now when I go to a restaurant or to an event, people are going to know that this happened to me. They're gonna look at me and they're gonna know. I'm an intensely private person, and this is the most unprivate thing you can do."

When we see her, we're going to think about her courage.

