Justin Bieber’s Pastor Sounds Off On Harvey Weinstein Being Vilified Over His Sexual Assault Scandal

Justin Bieber's pastor Carl Lentz is weighing in on not only the singer, but Harvey Weinstein, too!

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club to promote his book Own The Moment, the singer's friend and mentor opened up about the sexual harassment and assault scandal in Hollywood.

Related: Harvey Offered Rose McGowan $1 Million To Keep Quiet

The Hillsong Church pastor shared:

"He needs Jesus like I need Jesus. Are the consequences of his sin heavier? Absolutely, but at the end of the day, that man needs help and if there's any place he could ever come that would open up their doors, that would be ours. It doesn't mean we absolve or endorse or advocate or excuse his behavior, it just means our answer is the same no matter what your problem is."

He continued though, seemingly drawing up a comparison between Harvey and Hugh Hefner:

"It's interesting how on one hand we honor Hugh Hefner when he passes away, the dude was a pornographer, but yet Harvey Weinstein is this demon in culture right now. And I said we gotta pick our poison here."

Charlamagne Tha God stopped Carl short though, saying the two aren't even close to being the same.

But as the 37-year-old explained:

"We're mad on one hand about what Harvey Weinstein has done but the culture that created it we also honor… How can one thing be acceptable and then we expect things like the Harvey Weinstein thing to happen for so long?"

The show's hosts understandably couldn't grasp his point about the "hypocritical" nature of our culture when he brought up Hugh, who didn't do anything illegal or non-consensual, versus Harvey, who did.

Luckily for Carl, the interview shifted towards his friendship with Justin, where he clarified he had nothing to do with the singer's world tour being canceled:

"People who speculate like that don't have any context of what it means to have a pastor or a friend and Justin made his own calls. He made his own decisions. It's not my role to tell this boy, this man really, man of God, what to do."

Making it crystal clear, the pastor mused:

"Why would I have a hand in cancelling his tour? Why would I want Beliebers mad at me?"

Watch the whole interview (below):

[Image via Instagram & Derrick Salters/WENN.]

Tags: carl lentz, controversy, harvey weinstein, hugh hefner, justin bieber, sexual assault, sexual harassment, the breakfast club