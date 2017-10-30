Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena G. Kathy Griffin Kevin Spacey Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Heidi Klum, Photos!, Halloween, HIGHlarious, Funny >> HalloWood! Treat Yourself To Our Collection Of Celebrity Quotes & Memories About Halloween!

HalloWood! Treat Yourself To Our Collection Of Celebrity Quotes & Memories About Halloween!

10/30/2017 3:18 PM ET | Filed under: Heidi KlumPhotos!HalloweenHIGHlariousFunny

heidi klum halloween quote

With time on their hands and money to burn, it's no wonder celebrities love Halloween.

We mean, look at Heidi Klum. Homegirl goes above and beyond with her costume and party EVERY. SINGLE. YEAR!

In case you forgot, last year, Miz Klum went as a clone of herself for her annual spooky bash — oh, and she brought along five lookalikes to the party too. Brilliant.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Heidi's thoughts on Halloween — and other celeb quotes about the holiday — for yourself (below). You know you want to…

CLICK HERE to view "HalloWood! A Collection Of Celebrity Quotes & Memories About Halloween!"

CLICK HERE to view "HalloWood! A Collection Of Celebrity Quotes & Memories About Halloween!"

CLICK HERE to view "HalloWood! A Collection Of Celebrity Quotes & Memories About Halloween!"

CLICK HERE to view "HalloWood! A Collection Of Celebrity Quotes & Memories About Halloween!"

CLICK HERE to view "HalloWood! A Collection Of Celebrity Quotes & Memories About Halloween!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
« Previous story
RHOC's Shannon Beador Takes To Social Media To Show She Is Living Her Best Life Following Separation Announcement!
Next story »
The Sopranos' Annabella Sciorra Says Harvey Weinstein Invaded Her Apartment And Raped Her
See All Comments