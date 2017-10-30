Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag Are Already Becoming Stage Parents To One-Month-Old Gunner Stone!

Gunner Stone is on his way to becoming "the next Chris Pratt"!

As seen on Snapchat, on Saturday, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt took their one-month-old son to an audition where Pratt jokingly referred to his wife as a "crazy stage mom"!

The crystal-enthusiast was heard saying on video:

"You excited to upstage [halftime show performer] Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl?… Gunner, you nailed that audition."

The proud father told E! News his cute son went to a callback for an unnamed Super Bowl 2018 commercial.

Related: Spencer Pratt Mourns The Loss Of One Of His Hummingbirds

The Hills villain said his older sister's friend was looking for a blond-haired newborn, so Speidi sent in Gunner's headshot and "he got a callback." Pratt adds:

"Gunner's first audition was one of the most amazing experiences of my life… I was a total dadager. Dadager Pratt Daddy."

Move over, Kris Jenner!

Apparently, the toddler is so talented, he "doesn't cry," but if he had to, he can shed tears on command.

The excited parents will hopefully find out if their baby landed the role on Monday. Either way, Spencer and Gunner are "going to hit the town with every audition possible."

See more pics (below)!

[Image via Spencer Pratt/Snapchat.]

Tags: baby blabber, celeb kidz, chris pratt, heidi montag, justin timberlake, kris jenner, snapchat, spencer pratt, super bowl