Word to the wise, ALWAYS run your costume by someone before wearing it.

Hilary Duff and her ex Jason Walsh clearly didn't do this in 2016 as the former flames dressed as a sexy pilgrim and a Native American for Halloween. Oh, Hilary, nooooo.

Understandably, the twosome were put on BLAST for having such insensitive costumes. It also didn't help that the Dakota Access Pipeline protests were going on at the time. Overall, they just made tone deaf choices.

Still, Hilary isn't the only celeb who has fucked up on Halloween. Discover the other offensive costume choices for yourself (below)…

