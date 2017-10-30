QUIZ: Who'd Be Your Halloween Bae At The Monster Mash Bash?

**Note: While the idea of a horror movie soulmate might be on-theme around Halloween, we want to stress the importance of healthy IRL relationships. Please don't hesitate to seek help if you ever find yourself with a real life villain. You can reach The National Domestic Violence hotline at 1−800−799−7233.**

Halloween is nigh!

And we're all dressing up to do the monster mash, but who should we dance with??

No one is immune to love — not even the biggest villains in horror! But which iconic baddie is your scary soulmate?

What are you waiting for!? Take our quiz (below) to find out who!

