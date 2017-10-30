Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena G. Kathy Griffin Kevin Spacey Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Silly!, Halloween, Scary!, Play With Perez >> QUIZ: Who'd Be Your Halloween Bae At The Monster Mash Bash?

QUIZ: Who'd Be Your Halloween Bae At The Monster Mash Bash?

10/30/2017 11:39 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersSilly!HalloweenScary!Play With Perez

no title

**Note: While the idea of a horror movie soulmate might be on-theme around Halloween, we want to stress the importance of healthy IRL relationships. Please don't hesitate to seek help if you ever find yourself with a real life villain. You can reach The National Domestic Violence hotline at 1−800−799−7233.**

Halloween is nigh!

And we're all dressing up to do the monster mash, but who should we dance with??

Related: Pennywise & The Babadook Are TOTALLY Dating Now!

No one is immune to love — not even the biggest villains in horror! But which iconic baddie is your scary soulmate?

What are you waiting for!? Take our quiz (below) to find out who!

[Image via Paramount Pictures/Universal Pictures/Warner Bros..]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!
Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!
Now And Then: Where Are They NOW??
Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
View Pics »
Next story »
Arrest Warrant Issued For Rose McGowan For Narcotics Charge
See All Comments