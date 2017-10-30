ICYMI: There Was A Jersey Shore Reunion At Deena Cortese's Wedding!!

Another Jersey Shore alum is married!!

In case you missed it, over the weekend, the cast members from the MTV hit had a mini reunion as they came together for Deena Cortese's wedding. Awwww!

Yup, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola all came together for Miz Cortese's nuptial day to Christopher Buckner. And it was quite the bash as Deena and Christopher exchanged their vows at the Laurita Winery in New Egypt, NJ.

Understandably, Cortese was beyond thrilled to have her former castmates present on her special day. Alongside the pic (above), the 30-year-old wrote:

"💜 so happy they all came out to celebrate with us .. love you all so much! What an amazing night 💃🏻🕺🏻 #justacoupleofbucks"

We're not crying, YOU are. And the crew certainly partied Jersey style as the group all shared vids from the love-filled bash (below).

Basically sums up the night. #Moms #hHotMesses #WhyAreWeAllowedOut (Romper Dress from @thesnookishop )A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Cried 3x at @deenanicolemtv wedding lmao… can’t keep it togetherA post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Ugh ♥️ them! What a beautiful weekend!! #justacoupleofbucks 💍A post shared by Samantha💟 "Sammi Sweetheart" (@sammisweetheart) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

So sweet.

Also, can we take a moment to talk about how beautiful the bride looked on her wedding day?? As seen in the footage (above), Deena rocked a bouffant wedding gown for her walk down the aisle. Shockingly, Cortese didn't change out of the lavish number as she danced the night away in her dress.

Don't believe us? Ch-ch-check out the evidence (below):

Just a couple more photos before heading to bed .. what an amazing night and I’m so happy to call Christopher my husband 💜 We love all my family and friends that came out to celebrate and support us #justacoupleofbucksA post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

We honestly couldn't be happier for Mr. and Mrs. Buckner! For more pics from the wedding, be sure to take a peek at the gallery (above)!

