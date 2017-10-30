Anthony Rapp hasn't been the only one to speak out against Kevin Spacey.

In case you missed it, the House Of Cards actor allegedly made unwanted sexual advances towards the Rent star when he was only 14! The A-lister came out as gay in his apology, while also stating he didn't remember the "encounter."

Related: Kevin's Apology Put On Blast By Twitter!

Now it's been revealed journalist and former WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh took to Twitter just a couple weeks ago to accuse the 58-year-old of assault!

While she didn't go into detail, she did claim he attacked a "loved one," writing:

[Image via Media Punch.]