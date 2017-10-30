Kevin Spacey's Brother Alleges Their Father Was A Rapist & Nazi

Kevin Spacey's brother is reacting to news of the sexual assault scandal!

Speaking with DailyMail.com, Randall Fowler called the accusations "disturbing," but described as kids how they lived in a "house of horrors" along with their sister Julie.

The Rod Stewart impersonator claims he has avoided having kids of his own just out of fear they might "inherit the sexual predator gene" from his father Thomas Geoffrey Fowler:

"There was so much darkness in our home it was beyond belief. It was absolutely miserable. Kevin tried to avoid what was going on by wrapping himself in an emotional bubble. He became very sly and smart. He was so determined to try to avoid the whippings that he just minded his Ps and Qs until there was nothing inside. He had no feelings."

And he continued to allege his father was a member of the American Nazi Party, and raped him when he was young. Describing the first incident at 12-years-old:

"He unbuttoned my pants and started playing with me."

Randall continued, saying their mom never stopped their father's behavior:

"All of a sudden the pounding stopped. Mom had left. I'd never felt so abandoned. Dad started to perform a sex act on me. That was the beginning of my adolescence."

The star's brother added she only become "disgusted" by their abusive father when it came to light in 1963 that he was abusing a young female relative.

And he always felt responsible for his little brother, Kevin:

"I constantly threatened my father that if he ever touched my brother, I'd confront my mother with what was going on and that would destroy the family. He and I were very close because we had so very few friends."

Kevin has yet to speak out on his brother's claims.

