Kevin Spacey is being accused of making sexual advances on a young man when he was only 14 years old, and that's only the beginning of this story.

On Sunday evening, the celebrated actor also came out as gay amid the allegations that he made an unwanted sexual advance towards Rent actor Anthony Rapp back in 1986. Whoa.

Related: Harvey Weinstein Offered Rose McGowan $1 Million To Keep Quiet

The House Of Cards star wrote on Twitter to address the situation:

[Image via Petra Schönberger/Future Image/WENN.]