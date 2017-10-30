Seth MacFarlane Got There First Again — See Family Guy's 2005 Kevin Spacey Joke

What else does Seth MacFarlane know that we don't??

The creator of Family Guy and American Dad famously jabbed Harvey Weinstein over sexual harassment back in 2013 during the nationally televised Oscar nomination announcements.

He later explained the joke came from anger over the real account of his friend Jessica Barth, who costarred in Ted.

Related: All 50+ Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein So Far

Now it turns out he hit at Kevin Spacey with a child molestation joke back in 2005 — a dozen years before he would be accused publicly by actor Anthony Rapp!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Damn! Over ten years ago!

Could Seth have heard Rapp's story before? Or someone else's…?

Maybe we should pay more attention to which celebs he's making fun of for tomorrow's news… Crap, does that mean we have to start watching The Orville??

[Image via FOX/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: anthony rapp, family guy, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, kevin spacey, oscars, seth macfarlane, tv news