People Want Netflix To Fire Kevin Spacey — See What House Of Cards' Creator Has To Say About 'Deeply Troubling' Accusations!

10/30/2017

Will Netflix get rid of Kevin Spacey??

Well, after the accusations against him by fellow Broadway actor Anthony Rapp, who says Kevin tried to molest him when he was only 14 years old, it seems inevitable.

Even House Of Cards creator Beau Willimon is coming out calling the accusations "deeply troubling" though he also says he never witnessed any inappropriate behavior in his time with Spacey.

See his statement, plus what fans of the political drama are saying (below):

As for fans, some are willing to just give up their fave House, while others seem to think the solution is to keep the show but cut out Spacey:

What do YOU think Netflix should do about House Of Cards??

