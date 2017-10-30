People Want Netflix To Fire Kevin Spacey — See What House Of Cards' Creator Has To Say About 'Deeply Troubling' Accusations!

Will Netflix get rid of Kevin Spacey??

Well, after the accusations against him by fellow Broadway actor Anthony Rapp, who says Kevin tried to molest him when he was only 14 years old, it seems inevitable.

Even House Of Cards creator Beau Willimon is coming out calling the accusations "deeply troubling" though he also says he never witnessed any inappropriate behavior in his time with Spacey.

See his statement, plus what fans of the political drama are saying (below):

My statement regarding Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey: pic.twitter.com/8z6zotHWE5

— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 30, 2017

As for fans, some are willing to just give up their fave House, while others seem to think the solution is to keep the show but cut out Spacey:

.@netflix please fire Kevin Spacey and make House of Cards completely about Claire Underwood thank you and goodbye

— Laura Baker (@lauratheactor) October 30, 2017

don't need another season of House of Cards, time to be done with Kevin Spacey

— Katy Stoll (@katystoll) October 30, 2017

excited for netflix's new season of house of cards, where kevin spacey dies off-screen and claire underwood says she's president now

— Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) October 30, 2017

I'm not watching House of Cards or any other thing Kevin Spacey has done ever again.

— Leonardo (@leo_otr95) October 30, 2017

I feel like there might be an assassination next season on House of Cards…

— Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) October 30, 2017

FYI: I really liked Kevin Spacey after House of Cards. But his response to being a child predator was fucking atrocious. I'm done w/ dude.

— Elon James White (@elonjames) October 30, 2017

Conflicted about Kevin Spacey bc I still wanna watch what happens in the next season of House of Cards pic.twitter.com/noVQ3O3ryN

— Drake (@ventiswift) October 30, 2017

Me seeing why Kevin Spacey is trending and realizing that my favorite show House of Cards will probably be cancelled soon… pic.twitter.com/wcya2tw7SE

— Anita Faker (@MovesLikeRoy) October 30, 2017

What do YOU think Netflix should do about House Of Cards??

