Netflix Ending House Of Cards With Sixth Season Amid Kevin Spacey Scandal!

After Kevin Spacey was accused of making unwanted sexual advances on a then 14-year-old Anthony Rapp, Netflix is pulling the plug on House of Cards.

It was announced on Monday the hit show would be ending after its upcoming sixth season in 2018.

So far, only major cast members and creatives have been alerted of the streaming service's decision! There's been no official word on the actor's role in the Netflix movie Gore, though it's being said that could be over for him as well!

