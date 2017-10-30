Here's How The Kardashian-Jenners Reacted To Scott Disick Bringing Bella Thorne To Cannes…

So much dramz.

Scott Disick's jealousy over Kourtney Kardashian's blossoming relationship with Younes Bendjima was front and center during Sunday night's showing of KUWTK. As was previously teased, Kourt revealed to sis Khloé Kardashian that Lord Disick threatened to beat up Younes if he accompanied Kardashian to Cannes.

We're guessing these threats had something to do with the fact that Kourtney turned down her baby daddy's offer to have an open relationship. Clearly, Scott isn't getting the message that Kourtney is totally over him. Smh.

Anywho, in response to his baby momma's indifference, Disick decided to bring Bella Thorne as his plus one to the South of France. While we learned about this short lived romance MONTHS ago, here's how the KarJenners reacted to this "desperate" play…

At the time, Kim Kardashian West dramatically discussed the situation with Kendall Jenner over FaceTime. After the supermodel confirmed to her sister that Scott and Bella had indeed arrived at Cannes, Kim savagely noted:

"They looked so desperate at the airport… Who goes to LAX together? It's not a good look for Scott."

We mean, Keeks isn't wrong. To make matters worse, Kenny also shared that Scott revealed he was doing all of this to piss off the mother of his kids. Like, that's just disrespectful to both Kourtney AND Bella.

Jenner continued:

"He talked to me about it. He thinks it is and I said, 'Are you nuts? Are you actually not well?' And he was like, 'Yeah, I'm doing it to make Kourtney mad.' I said, 'You're not going to make her mad for the right reasons.'"

*Sigh* Kim later perfectly summed up the drama as she explained:

"I think it's clear to everyone that Scott's doing this just to try to one-up Kourtney and that seems super malicious… Kourtney's genuinely trying to go away and have a good time and he's trying to like freak her out and make Kourtney think there's going to be some crazy drama run-in. It's just so ridiculous."

What a sad situation. Not to mention, the 38-year-old is obviously over the back-and-forth with her ex. When KoKo told Kourtney that the "picture war" between the former flames was "like watching a ping pong match," the mother-of-three shot back:

"Yeah, but it's weird because I'm like not in the tournament."

You tell 'em, Kourtney!! Other highlights from the episode include a sisterly visit to a Planned Parenthood AND Kimmie had drama with her assistant.

Be sure to get specifics by watching the recap video (above).

