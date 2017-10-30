Kim Kardashian & Demi Lovato Transform Into Icons For Halloween — See All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes So Far!

Celebrities love Halloweekend just as much as the rest of us!!

And this year, they definitely didn't disappoint as they went all out with their insane Halloween costumes!

In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian West debuted THREE different icon-inspired outfits over the weekend, one of the best being her as Cher (above)! And Demi Lovato also dressed up as a celeb, channeling the late Selena Quintanilla in her memorable purple ensem!

There were plenty more stars in disguise though!

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!"

[Image via Instagram/Snapchat.]

Tags: cher, demi lovato, fashion smashion, halloween, halloween 2017, holidaze, kim kardashian, photos!, selena, selena quintanilla