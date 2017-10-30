Lil' Kim Teams Up With Remy Ma For Nicki Minaj Diss Track — Months After Saying Nicki Is 'Never' On Her Mind!

Lil' Kim is (literally) changing her tune…

According to TMZ, after signing a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Records, Remy Ma is teaming up with the rap legend for a diss track against Nicki Minaj called Wake Me Up.

Back in February, Remy had the Internet shook when she released her almost-seven minute track Shether, taking tons of shots at the Pink Friday artist.

Apparently, Wake Me Up specifically targets Nicki's relationship with Nas, and contains shade-filled lyrics such as:

"That crown I'm gon take that shit. Cause you a clown and homie don't play that shit/ I heard he lay that dick. You let them filet that fish. You just met him how he bae that quick?"

The two ladies shot a video for the track last week in the Bronx, and we totally can't wait to see it!

Although Kim and Nicki have had their issues in the past, we're surprised the Crush on You rapper is reigniting their feud. In an interview with Billboard in February, she says Miz Minaj has "never been on my mind for a long ass time," explaining:

"They have a rumor out there like, 'Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy'… First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y'all giving ol' girl [Nicki Minaj] too much credit. I'm not even thinking about that. I'm not even thinking about ol' girl! I'm so far past that. That's never on my mind. Ever. Ol' girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all. So I hate the fact of that being in the equation."

What's good, Nicki?

[Image via Nicky Nelson/Apega/WENN.]

