Listen To This: How Good It Was!

10/30/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: News

Shawn Hook is back!

We're a big fan of the Canadian crooner and he's enlisted the help of Vanessa Hudgens for his latest single!

Reminding Me is sophisticated pop!

Romantic! Melodic! Piano-based troubadouring!

Torch meets a beat!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Shawn Hook!

