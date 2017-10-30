Listen To This: How Good It Was!

The first part of Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's TODAY interview is finally here!

As we previously reported, the duo sat down with Savannah Guthrie to talk about the singer's recent kidney transplant. In a short teaser, we saw the Wolves artist explain how her BFF/kidney donor actually saved her life amid her Lupus battle.

Video: Listen to Selly's Collab With DJ Marshmello HERE!

In the first segment, Selly fought tears as she opened up about her "life or death" situation:

"I had arthritis. My kidneys were shutting down. My mentality was just to keep going."

And she was just weeks away from dialysis, a treatment to help purify the blood when the kidneys aren't working.

As her best friend and roommate, Francia saw first-hand the pain Selena was in. Recalling the moment when Selena told her about needing a transplant, she shared:

[Image via Instagram.]