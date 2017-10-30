Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena G. Kathy Griffin Kevin Spacey Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Football, NFL, GIFs, Peyton Manning >> Peyton Manning's 2003 Sexual Assault Deposition Video Goes Public For The First Time — Watch HERE!

Peyton Manning's 2003 Sexual Assault Deposition Video Goes Public For The First Time — Watch HERE!

10/30/2017 6:53 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooFootballNFLGIFsPeyton Manning

no title

In the legend of Peyton Manning, there's one story that always gets left out…

Before he entered the NFL, the quarterback was accused of sexual harassment/assault by one of his college trainers at the University Of Tennessee; in case you've never heard it before, Dr. Jamie Naughright claims Manning put his "anus and testicles" on her face while she was examining his foot.

Dr. Naughright sued the school at the time and was awarded $300,000. In 2002, she sued Manning for defamation in 2003 after he wrote his own account in his autobiography; they settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

Related: All 50+ Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein So Far

Now she is speaking up again, to Inside Edition, who also procured never-before-released deposition video of Manning from 2003, in which he says he was just mooning a friend.

See the video for yourself (below):

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
View Pics »
Next story »
Former Bachelor Producer Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Warner Brothers & Other Producers
See All Comments