Peyton Manning's 2003 Sexual Assault Deposition Video Goes Public For The First Time — Watch HERE!

Kevin Spacey's brother is reacting to news of the sexual assault scandal!

Speaking with DailyMail.com, Randall Fowler called the accusations "disturbing," but described as kids how they lived in a "house of horrors" along with their sister Julie.

The Rod Stewart impersonator claims he has avoided having kids of his own just out of fear they might "inherit the sexual predator gene" from his father Thomas Geoffrey Fowler:

"There was so much darkness in our home it was beyond belief. It was absolutely miserable. Kevin tried to avoid what was going on by wrapping himself in an emotional bubble. He became very sly and smart. He was so determined to try to avoid the whippings that he just minded his Ps and Qs until there was nothing inside. He had no feelings."

And he continued to allege his father was a member of the American Nazi Party, and raped him when he was young. Describing the first incident at 12-years-old:

