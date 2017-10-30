RHOC's Shannon Beador Takes To Social Media To Show She Is Living Her Best Life Following Separation Announcement!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/30/2017

Single looks good on Shannon Beador.

It seems as though the Real Housewives Of Orange County star is living her best life amid her separation from estranged husband David Beador. A mere day after announcing that she and David were separating, the Bravolebrity was spotted celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers' win with pals at the Pelican Grill's bar in Orange County.

Not to mention, the reality TV vet already hopped back on social media as she was all smiles for an Instagram pic with her glam team. During Sunday's taping of RHOC's season 12 reunion episode, the 53-year-old posted:

The blonde TV personality and her husband have had some serious ups and downs over the course of their 17 years together. As you surely know, David cheated on Shannon, which resulted in a blow up between the mother-of-three and Beador's (now ex) mistress, Nicole McMackin.

But, like we said, Shannon is ready to live her best life sans David. We mean, she totally flaunted her revenge body on IG on Monday (below).

Do you, bb!!

