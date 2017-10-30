Sarah Huckabee Sanders Opened Today's Press Briefing With An Extended Analogy About Beer & No One Knows What In The Hell Is Happening

Instead of commenting on hmmm… we don't know… the Russia collusion scandal, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opted to start Monday's White House press briefing with an extended analogy about beer.

Yes, it was just as dumb as it sounds.

While trying to explain Donald Trump's supposed plan for tax reform, Sanders told a little story about ten reporters going into a bar and who pays what for their drinks.

You can watch the cringe-worthy tale (below):

Wait… what?

And it truly didn't make matters any better that Sanders didn't answer questions about Paul Manafort and Rick Gates' indictments with any clarity.

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious reactions (below)!

(THREAD) This is an *itemized list* of every lie Sarah Huckabee Sanders told America on behalf of the President in her press briefing today. pic.twitter.com/C45A0CvmT6

— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 30, 2017

No clue what Sarah Sanders is talking about but I want a beer?

— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) October 30, 2017

Sarah Sanders' stupid tax analogy is stupid because in reality the poorest would be getting more beer.

— 🇺🇸Mike Nicolella (@MikeNicolella) October 30, 2017

Press: "what's WH response 2 Paul Manafort & #RickGates indictments?" Sarah Sanders: 🎶 "99 bottles of beer on the wall" Huckabee Sanders pic.twitter.com/wfkCkQTGr0

— Harmon Dash (@dashingharmon) October 30, 2017

Sarah Sanders is talking about reporters going out for beer and having to pay taxes.

— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 30, 2017

Sarah Sanders opens up press conference with drinking joke, looks up expectantly for laugh. Someone in press pool coughs. That happened.

— Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 30, 2017

holy shit sarah sanders is filibustering us by reading out a word problem from a forwarded email using reporters as a metaphor for taxes

— Hades Brown (@HayesBrown) October 30, 2017

If 10 reporters go to a bar, and…and two of them want whiskey, but the other six…Hillary colluded with Russia -Sarah Sanders, basically

— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) October 30, 2017

Press pool listening to Sarah Sanders WH Press Briefing pic.twitter.com/0DgIcpcNHc

— QUIT FACEBOOK (@SkeptiCatz) October 30, 2017

Really enjoyed Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ rousing rendition of "Twas the night before taxes…"

— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 30, 2017

What the hell is Sarah Huckabee Sanders talking about? 2 Trump associates indicted, 1 plead guilty and she’s singing "99 Beers on the Wall"🍺

— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 30, 2017

Is Sarah Huckabee Sanders serious right now?

— Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

Glad Sarah Huckabee Sanders is kicking this briefing off with one of Aesop's Fables.

— Maggie 'Hell' Serota (@maggieserota) October 30, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "So two Trump officials walk into a bar and one orders a Moscow mule and the other orders a White Russian……"

— Katie (@_V_Lady) October 30, 2017

Dear Sarah Huckabee Sanders, if the 10th reporter doesn't show up to pay the bill, he goes to jail for tax evasion. You're story is moronic

— Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) October 30, 2017

Wow that Sarah Huckabee Sanders tax reform joke went over like a dead dog

— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) October 30, 2017

If you just watched Sarah Huckabee Sanders press conference, you are now dumber.

— Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 30, 2017

What a time to be alive.

[Image via CNN.]

