Sarah Huckabee Sanders Opened Today's Press Briefing With An Extended Analogy About Beer & No One Knows What In The Hell Is Happening

10/30/2017 4:36 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpNewsViral: NewsControversy

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Instead of commenting on hmmm… we don't know… the Russia collusion scandal, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opted to start Monday's White House press briefing with an extended analogy about beer.

Yes, it was just as dumb as it sounds.

While trying to explain Donald Trump's supposed plan for tax reform, Sanders told a little story about ten reporters going into a bar and who pays what for their drinks.

You can watch the cringe-worthy tale (below):

Wait… what?

And it truly didn't make matters any better that Sanders didn't answer questions about Paul Manafort and Rick Gates' indictments with any clarity.

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious reactions (below)!

What a time to be alive.

