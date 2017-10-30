Home Videos Photos Shop
Looks Like Sarah Hyland Is Dating THIS Bachelorette Contestant!

10/30/2017

Sarah Hyland

We've been seeing Sarah Hyland commenting on Wells Adams' Instagram photos for a while, so we figured something was up!

Apparently, the Modern Family actress and The Bachelorette star have coupled up — as they made things pretty official with corresponding Stranger Things Halloween costumes over the weekend!

According to Us Weekly, the 26-year-old and the TV personality have been "seeing each other for months."

Ooh! We'll keep you posted on these two — but in the meantime, ch-ch-check out their night as Eleven and Dustin (below)!

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloweenA post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Demogorgons. They chill as fuck. #beefsquashed #strangerthings #happyhalloweenA post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

11 hangin' out with a 10 #strangerthingsA post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Cute!

[Image via Instagram/DJDM/FayesVision/WENN.]

