Justin Bieber Knows Selena Gomez's Family Hates Him — But Thinks He Can Prove He's 'A Very Different Person'!

If there was any doubt Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were on their way to rekindling their romance, this should finish it off.

The recently single Selenita's family is upset she's back hanging with the "vile human" that is her ex-boyfriend — but the Biebs is intent on changing their minds.

A source close to Justin told People:

"Justin is aware Selena's family is not thrilled they are hanging out. They think he caused Selena a lot of grief. Justin hopes he can prove to them that he has changed."

Winning over the parents typically isn't something a pal needs to worry about too much — that's a challenge for a potential suitor. But Justin apparently thinks he's changed enough that it will work. The source says:

"He has changed a lot in the past few months. He is a very different person. They have a lot to talk about and are having fun catching up."

Justin may be used to things coming easy, but trust is difficult to win and even tougher to win back. We'd say he has his work cut out for him.

What do YOU think, Selena stans? Has Justin changed enough??

