Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber's Rekindled Friendship Sparks Backlash From The Starlet's Loved Ones — Deets HERE!

We smell drama.

As you've likely heard, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been spending quality time together again — which is kind of awkward since the former Disney darling's boyfriend, The Weeknd, is currently busy on tour. While Selly's camp has made it seem as though the Starboy singer is totally cool with the former flames being friends, the hitmaker has recently unfollowed many of Gomez's loved ones on Instagram.

Related: Justin Bieber Fan Arrested At The Pop Star's Home

Specifically, Bella Hadid's ex no longer follows Selena's mother Mandy Teefey, her assistant Theresa Mingus, and her best friend/kidney transplant donor Francia Raisa. Oh, and the chart topper also hit the unfollow button on the parents of the Wolves artist's godson. Uh oh.

We have a feeling this social media move was made after Jelena were spotted grabbing breakfast at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, CA on Sunday. Nonetheless, the exes' breakfast outing appears to have been pretty wholesome as one source told Us Weekly:

"Justin paid for both of them, they looked to be in a good mood, they just sat at a table and chatted for a while, no hand holding or anything, the conversation seemed lighthearted. They sat at a table inside where they had a little more privacy. They stayed for about 25 minutes before leaving together."

Still, the Biebs played dumb about the breakfast when paparazzi caught up with him on Sunday. When asked if he and Selena have gotten back together, the A-lister playfully noted:

"No way."

Hmmm, we're not sure we're buying that. We mean, amid all of this, Justin and Selena were then later spotted at the Zoe Church in El Lay. In case you forgot, it's said the twosome rekindled a friendship "because of the same church they go to." Apparently, "mutual friends" in their tight-knit community "brought them back together." Huh.

¡Selena junto a Justin Bieber en ‘Zoe Church’ en Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/ZPFqR2AadU

— Selena Gomez News (@HechosSMGomez) October 29, 2017

That doesn't mean everyone's on board with this situation. According to TMZ, Gomez's family is SUPER pissed that Justin worked his way back into her life. It seems the brunette beauty's fam has never forgiven J.B. for the way he treated the 25-year-old during their on-off romance.

One family member even told the webloid:

"Justin is a vile human and will never be accepted by us. As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her, it is disrespectful to herself."

In fact, some family members believe Selena went to rehab for depression over the way Bieber treated her.

DAMNNNNNNN. You listenin', Selena???

Be sure to ch-ch-check back for any and all Jelena updates HERE!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: bella hadid, breakups, crazzzzy, disney, dysfunctional families, gotta have faith, instagram, justin bieber, love line, oops!, sad sad, selena gomez, shade, sighting, the weeknd