Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena G. Kathy Griffin Kevin Spacey Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Breakups, The Weeknd >> Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Weren't The Only Couple To Split In 2017 — Reminisce Over Them All!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Weren't The Only Couple To Split In 2017 — Reminisce Over Them All!

10/30/2017 5:49 PM ET | Filed under: Selena GomezJustin BieberBreakupsThe Weeknd

R.I.P.

2017 has been a rough year for our fave celebrity couples!

As we previously reported, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have split after 10 months of dating amid news she's reconciled her friendship with Justin Bieber.

The drama!!

Sadly, the cute pair weren't the only ones to break up this year. Reminisce over all the former flames (below):

CLICK HERE to view "All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Former Bachelor Producer Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Warner Brothers & Other Producers
Next story »
Throw Some Disney Into Your Halloween Mix With This AMAZING New Maleficent Song!
See All Comments