Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Call It Quits On Their 10 Month Long Romance — Details HERE!

Well, we called this one…

On Monday, it was reported that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have called it quits after 10 months together.

This news comes amid the former Disney darling's rekindled friendship with Justin Bieber. Not to mention, as we previously reported, the Starboy singer unfollowed a slew of Selly G's loved ones on Instagram. So, we guess, the warning signs HAVE been there.

One insider dished to People:

"She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them."

So sad. It appears the pair really tried to make the relationship work as the 25-year-old "always made an effort" to attend the chart topper's shows. Sadly, at the end of the day, their demanding schedules seemingly "played a part in them getting distant." While the pair's romance is "over for now," the tipster claimed "they're still in touch."

Well, that's good to hear. Of course, the question on everyone's mind is whether or not Bieber played a part in the power couple's break up. According to the confidant — absolutely not. Apparently, this split REALLY HAS BEEN in the works for awhile as the source added:

"It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months."

What a bummer. We're wishing the former flames only the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

Stay strong, you two!!

