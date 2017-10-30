Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena G. Kathy Griffin Kevin Spacey Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Sia, Holidaze >> Sia Drops Her Brand New Christmas Song — Get Your First Listen To Santa's Coming For Us HERE!

Sia Drops Her Brand New Christmas Song — Get Your First Listen To Santa's Coming For Us HERE!

10/30/2017 8:42 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteSiaHolidaze

No, it's nothing sinister or, um… adult-oriented…

No, Santa's Coming For Us is actually Sia's take on a very traditional kind of Christmas pop song — which is a little unexpected from her. It sounds like it belongs on the soundtrack of Love Actually 2: Peppermint Boogaloo.

Photo: Sia Shows Her Face AND Her Naked Boob In Rare Behind-The-Scenes Pic!

It's a fun enough Christmas tune, but it feels a little less soulful than we're used to from the wigged one — maybe it's still too early in the year? It certainly wouldn't be the first time a Sia song crept up on us and got into our heads when we weren't expecting it.

Ch-ch-check it out (above) and let us know in the comments (below) if this will be YOUR new holiday jam!

(BTW, Everyday Is Christmas is available to buy November 17!)

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Producers Guild doubles down on Harvey Weinstein expulsion: Disgraced mogul is banned for life
Next story »
Lil' Kim Teams Up With Remy Ma For Nicki Minaj Diss Track — Months After Saying Nicki Is 'Never' On Her Mind!
See All Comments