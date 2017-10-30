Sia Drops Her Brand New Christmas Song — Get Your First Listen To Santa's Coming For Us HERE!

No, it's nothing sinister or, um… adult-oriented…

No, Santa's Coming For Us is actually Sia's take on a very traditional kind of Christmas pop song — which is a little unexpected from her. It sounds like it belongs on the soundtrack of Love Actually 2: Peppermint Boogaloo.

Photo: Sia Shows Her Face AND Her Naked Boob In Rare Behind-The-Scenes Pic!

It's a fun enough Christmas tune, but it feels a little less soulful than we're used to from the wigged one — maybe it's still too early in the year? It certainly wouldn't be the first time a Sia song crept up on us and got into our heads when we weren't expecting it.

Ch-ch-check it out (above) and let us know in the comments (below) if this will be YOUR new holiday jam!

(BTW, Everyday Is Christmas is available to buy November 17!)

Tags: christmas, everyday is christmas, holidaze, music minute, santa's coming for us, sia