Taylor Swift Set To Return To Saturday Night Live As A Musical Guest!

Taylor Swift Set To Return To Saturday Night Live As A Musical Guest!

10/30/2017 11:54 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTaylor SwiftSaturday Night LiveGIFs

Taylor Swift is actually going to promote the album!

Taylor Swift's Reputation is almost here!

While the songstress has yet to promote the album, dropping November 10, it seems like she's actually getting ready to go public once again!

On November 11, the Gorgeous artist will be performing TWO songs on Saturday Night Live, according to Us Weekly!

Tiffany Haddish will be the celebrity host for the night, but we have to wonder if Tay will make an appearance in a skit too!

