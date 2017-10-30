The Vanderpump Rules Cast Can't Stop Throwing Crap At Each Other In The Season Six Trailer — WATCH!

Vanderpump Rules is never without drama!!

On Monday, Bravo dropped the first trailer for season six of Lisa Vanderpump's Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills spin-off. Isn't it just insane that VPR has been on for so long now?? Time really does fly.

Anywho, season six promises all kinds of drama as the trailer depicts several couples on the verge of splits. If you watched Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, you've probably already guessed that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's romance is doomed. However, per the trailer, it seems super solid couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have a pretty epic blow up too. Say it ain't so!!

Newlyweds Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz face some sort of drama — which isn't surprising because they essentially fought like cats and dogs up until their wedding day. As for Queen Stassi Schroeder, her tragic anniversary breakup was captured by the Bravo cameras and it looks brutal AF.

For outcasts Lala Kent and James Kennedy, it appears as though they've FINALLY been welcomed into the fold. But as rumors start to swirl around Vanderpump's sexy unique restaurant, we have doubts that the goodwill will last. (Scheana Marie and Kristen Doute were in the trailer too, but they didn't really do anything noteworthy. ALTHOUGH, knowing them, we're sure they stirred up some dramz for this season.)

Be sure to take a peek at the super dramatic teaser for yourself (above)!!

